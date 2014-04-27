INF Jeff Bianchi was pressed into duty in the first inning Saturday when SS Jean Segura was hit in the face while Ryan Braun took warmup swings. Bianchi singled in his first two at-bats and drove in a pair of runs to give Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the second inning of a 5-3 victory over the Cubs. Bianchi has appeared in eight games for Milwaukee this season but is expected to start at shortstop for the next few games while Segura recovers.

OF Logan Schafer (right hamstring) has been running and took part in batting practice Saturday. He expects to be ready to return when he’s eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list May 3.

SS Jean Segura received several stitches but did not suffer a fracture or concussion when he was struck in the face by a bat Saturday night. Segura was coming out to the on-deck circle in the first inning Saturday while Ryan Braun was stretching with a bat atop the dugout steps and suffered a laceration to the face when Braun’s bat struck him. Manager Ron Roenicke expects Segura to miss at least the next 3-4 days.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez converted his 11th save in as many opportunities this season with a perfect ninth inning in the Brewers’ 5-3 victory over the Cubs on Saturday. Rodriguez has yet to allow a run this season and, with another strikeout Saturday, has 21 in 14 innings this season.

RF Ryan Braun is day-to-day after suffering a slight strain of his right intercostal muscle. The issue had been bothering him for several days and flared up during batting practice Saturday. Braun went hitless in his first three at-bats against the Cubs but reached on a seventh-inning bunt and left the game in the ninth inning. Braun was batting 6-for-14 on the home stand before Saturday.