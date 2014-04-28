OF Logan Schafer will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Class A Brevard County and is expected to be ready to return when he is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday in Cincinnati. Schafer has been out since April 18 with a strained right hamstring.

SS Jean Segura received four stitches under his right eye after being struck in the face with a bat by Ryan Braun on Saturday night. Segura was not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs and is not expected to go on the disabled list, manager Ron Roenicke said.

RHP Wei-Chung Wang made his third appearance of the season and his Miller Park debut Sunday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning in the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Cubs. Wang, a Rule V pick out of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization, played in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League last season.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday. He went 1-for-22 at the plate during the Brewers’ seven-game homestand, dropping his average from .352 to .268.

RF Ryan Braun was not in the Brewers’ lineup Sunday and is expected to miss the next three to five games while he deals with a strained right intercostal muscle. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said that he doesn’t expect Braun to go on the disabled list and will use utility man Elian Herrera in right field for the time being and possibly Mark Reynolds.