OF Logan Schafer (strained right hamstring) started a rehab assignment Monday at Class A Brevard County. Schafer was injured on April 18 in a win at Pittsburgh and went on the disabled list two days later.

SS Jean Segura (facial injuries) missed his second straight game after being hit by the backswing on a practice swing by RF Ryan Braun before the first inning of Saturday night’s win over the Chicago Cubs. The team is hoping that Segura can take batting practice Tuesday and play on Wednesday, but he needs medical clearance before that happens.

RHP Kyle Lohse faces his old team for the first time this year on Tuesday night. Lohse pitched better against the Cardinals last year than a 1-3 record and 4.88 earned-run average suggests. He’s off to an outstanding start this season, holding opponents to a .198 batting average in five starts. He’s coming off a 5-2 win Wednesday night over San Diego, allowing just five hits and one earned run in seven innings.

3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) left in the seventh inning after getting plunked with a game-tying hit by pitch.

RF Ryan Braun (oblique), who was injured in the Saturday night victory, sat out his second straight game and it’s not known if he’ll be able to play in the series. Elian Herrera replaced Braun in right field Monday night, batting eighth. Braun was set to pinch-hit in the 10th inning if the pitcher’s spot came up, but Herrera fanned to end the inning.

RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched one of his better games against St. Louis Monday night, giving up seven hits and three runs over six innings while walking one and whiffing two. Gallardo entered the night 1-11 (6.46 ERA) in 17 career starts against the Cardinals. It was the team’s eighth straight “quality start” and their MLB-best 21st in 26 games.