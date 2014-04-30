SS Jean Segura (facial injuries) didn’t start for the third consecutive game Tuesday, although he pinch-hit in the ninth and bunted the first pitch to the mound for an out. Segura was injured in a fluky accident when RF Ryan Braun struck him with a backswing in the dugout before the bottom of the first inning of Saturday night’s win against the Cubs.

RHP Kyle Lohse did what good veteran starters do after giving up a three-run homer in the first inning Tuesday -- right the ship and give his team a chance to win. After Yadier Molina took him deep, Lohse allowed only four hits in the next five innings and was in line for the win until the Cardinals tied it in the seventh. Lohse matched his season high with nine strikeouts, four on called third strikes.

3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) didn’t play Tuesday night. He was plunked by Pat Neshek with a pitch in the seventh inning Monday night with the bases loaded, forcing home an expensive tying run for Milwaukee. Ramirez played in 25 of the team’s first 26 games, and he leads the team with 19 RBIs.

RHP Matt Garza makes his second start of the month against St. Louis in the series finale Wednesday. Garza lost 4-0 to the Cardinals on April 14, victimized by a solo homer by Jhonny Peralta and a three-run blast off Jon Jay’s bat. Garza is coming off his first win, a 5-2 verdict over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in Miller Park. He is 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA in eight career starts against the Cardinals.

RF Ryan Braun (oblique) sat out a third consecutive game Tuesday. Braun was injured Saturday night against the Cubs, and it is not known when he will return, although manager Ron Roenicke said after Monday night’s win that Braun’s injury isn’t serious enough to require a trip to the disabled list.