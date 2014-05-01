SS Jean Segura (facial injuries) didn’t start for the fourth straight game Wednesday. Segura was injured in a fluky accident when RF Ryan Braun struck him with a backswing in the dugout before the bottom of the first inning of Saturday night’s win against the Cubs. Manager Ron Roenicke said Segura should return Thursday night in Cincinnati.

3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) didn’t start Wednesday, but said he should return for Thursday night’s game in Cincinnati. He was plunked by Pat Neshek with a pitch in the seventh inning Monday night with the bases loaded, forcing home an expensive tying run for Milwaukee. Ramirez played in 25 of the team’s first 27 games, leading the team with 19 RBIs.

RHP Matt Garza (right thumb contusion) left the game in the fourth after walking Matt Carpenter. Garza, who suffered the injury while grounding out to end Milwaukee’s half of the fourth, said he will make his next start Monday night against Arizona. He ate his third loss, giving up five hits and five runs over three-plus innings while walking four and fanning four.

RF Ryan Braun (oblique) wasn’t in the starting lineup Wednesday, the fourth consecutive game he sat out. Braun was injured Saturday night against the Cubs and it’s not known when he’ll return. Manager Ron Roenicke said after Wednesday’s game that Braun won’t start in Cincinnati Thursday evening.

RHP Marco Estrada opens a four-game series Thursday night in Cincinnati, looking to make his fifth quality start out of six games this year. Estrada is coming off a 5-3 win Saturday night over the Chicago Cubs, allowing only four hits and three runs in 7 2/3 innings while fanning nine. Estrada is holding opponents to a .216 batting average and has lost once in his last 14 starts, dating back to last year.