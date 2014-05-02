SS Jean Segura, who received four stitches under his right eye after being struck in the face with a bat last Saturday, returned to the lineup Thursday after missing four starts. He went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

INF/OF Elian Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Herrera batted .222 with six hits in 27 at-bats in nine games after being the last position player cut coming out of spring training. Herrera started three games for the injured Ryan Braun.

RHP Rob Wooten was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday and is making his second stint with the Brewers since being the last pitcher cut in camp. Wooten was 4-for-4 in save opportunities at Triple-A, with no walks and five strikeouts in five appearances. He pitched one-third of an inning Thursday and was credited with a hit and walk allowed.

3B Aramis Ramirez was back in the lineup Thursday after leaving the game Monday with a bruised elbow and missing two starts. He went 0-for-4.

RHP Matt Garza (right thumb contusion) left his start Wednesday in the fourth inning. He will pitch a bullpen on Friday to determine whether he makes his next scheduled start on Sunday. “Still black and blue. The swelling’s gone down. The trainers were happy with it,” Roenicke said. “We’re thinking everything is going to be fine. But if he gets out there and starts throwing and can’t do it, we might have to change our mind.”

RF Ryan Braun, who has not played since suffering an oblique injury last Saturday, is expected to resume baseball activity on Friday. If he continues to improve, Braun could return this weekend.

1B Mark Reynolds started in right field on Thursday for just the fourth time in his career. He had made 20 starts this season, including 17 at first base and three at third. Reynolds played some outfield in spring training, along with Lyle Overbay. “It’s difficult to say who’s better,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “We like what Reynolds did out there.” He went 1-for-4 on Thursday.