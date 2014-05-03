RHP Wily Peralta overcame a rough first inning on Friday night, finishing with two walks and seven strikeouts over 110 pitches and a season-high eight innings. After the sluggish first inning, Peralta cruised through the next four with just 49 pitches. “It was location,” said Peralta of his 24-pitch first inning. “I was leaving some fastballs up early in the game that were fouled off. When I locate my fastball down in the zone, it doesn’t matter what the count is. That’s my best pitch.”

OF Caleb Gindl was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Gindl will provide much-needed depth to the Brewers depleted outfield, at least until Ryan Braun and Logan Schaefer return from injury. Gindl was hitting .2284 with two homers and six RBI at Triple-A. Gindl started in right field on Friday and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

RHP Jim Henderson allowed five earned runs and four hits including a home run in two-thirds of an inning on Thursday night. On Friday, Henderson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. “It’s not anything major, something he’s trying to get through,” said manager Ron Roenicke. “He saw a doctor about it after (Thursday‘s) game. We hope he can get rid of it and get back to where he was last year.”

3B Aramis Ramirez’s struggles at the plate continued Friday night when he went 0-for-3 with a walk, making him hitless in his past 28 at-bats. Ramirez has been slow to get back into the groove coming back from an elbow injury. But manager Ron Roenicke said with a veteran like Ramirez, it’s best to keep him in the lineup and ride it out. “I talked to him after the game (Friday) and he says he’s fine,” said Roenicke.