OF Logan Schafer was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday after being out with a strained right hamstring. He struggled at the plate in rehab appearances at Class A Brevard and Triple-A Nashville, but otherwise the reports were good. “The swing, it will take maybe a couple games to come back,” said manager Ron Roenicke of Schafer who started in left field and batted eighth on Saturday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

OF Kris Davis entered Saturday’s game just 3-for-22 with one RBI on the current road trip. Manager Ron Roenicke believes Davis needs to cut down on strikeouts. “We expect him to drive in runs. He’s swinging it better,” said manager Ron Roenicke. Davis had struck out 34 times in 109 at-bats, second-most on the team. “Last year he looked at the ball better,” Roenicke said. “This year he’s pressing a bit more.” Davis was given a day off on Saturday.

OF Ryan Braun is progressing well in his rehab from an oblique injury, but it made sense to move him to the 15-day disabled list, clearing room for Logan Schafer to be reinstated from the DL which adds much-needed depth to the Brewers outfield. “For a lot of reasons, it made sense for me and for the team,” Braun said. “We’re headed in the right direction. It’s definitely gotten better. An oblique is one of those challenging injuries. You have to be careful with it.” The move is retroactive to April 27.

RHP Yovani Gallardo allowed a season-high nine hits and four earned runs on Saturday in Cincinnati. He walked one and had just one strikeout, a season low, over 92 pitches. “They put the ball on the ground,” Gallardo said. “There’s nothing I can do after that. It’s frustrating when you make a good pitch and something happens.”