2B Scooter Gennett has just eight career home runs, two of them this season. However, his solo homer in the first inning Sunday at Great American Ball Park was his second against Reds RHP Alfredo Simon. Gennett went 1-for-4 in the game.

RHP Kyle Lohse gave up plenty of hard-hit balls during his outing Sunday in Cincinnati but still managed to hold his former team to just two earned runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two over 97 pitches. “It was a weird outing for me,” Lohse said. “They did a good job mixing it up. At first, they were super aggressive. I tried to use that, and they starting taking. They made me work for the outs that I got.”

3B Aramis Ramirez has two hits in his past 36 at-bats, both homers. He hit a solo home run off Reds RHP Johnny Cueto on Saturday to snap an 0-for-28 skid. Manager Ron Roenicke said he will keep the veteran in the lineup every day and give him a chance to work through his slump. On Sunday, Ramirez went 0-for-4.

RHP Matt Garza will start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Miller Park after leaving his last outing with a right thumb contusion. Manager Ron Roenicke believes the thumb is fully healed and wants Garza to get back to being aggressive on the mound. “He hasn’t gotten in that groove yet,” Roenicke said. “First game of the season, fantastic. Since then, it’s been up and down.” Garza is 1-3 with a 5.00 ERA in six starts, and he leads the club with 12 walks issued in 36 innings.