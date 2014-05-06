SS Jean Segura had the stitches removed from his right cheek Monday then went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and his first home run of the season. Segura is batting .286 (6-for-13) since missing two games after he was struck in the face by Ryan Braun, who was taking warmup swings atop the dugout steps, on April 26.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 1-for-4 and is 2-for-20 in his last eight games but began the day second in the National League with a .444 average with runners in scoring position and was second in the league with 10 RBIs on the season.

CF Carlos Gomez homered off the first pitch he saw Monday and also singled and drew a season-high three walks in the Brewers’ 8-3 victory over Arizona. Gomez leads the Brewers with eight home runs this season and is batting .310 (13-for-42) over his last 12 games. Gomez will have a hearing Friday with Major League Baseball officials as he appeals a three-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl April 20 at Pittsburgh.

C Jonathan Lucroy got the day off Monday and was not in the Brewers’ starting lineup against Arizona at Miller Park. With RF Ryan Braun on the disabled list, Lucroy’s .312 average leads the team and his 13 strikeouts are the fewest among Milwaukee’s regulars.