RHP Brandon Kintzler was tagged for three runs, including a two-run home run by Diamondbacks 2B Aaron Hill Tuesday. Kintzler has struggled since coming off the disabled list April 24, posting an 0-1 record with an 8.44 ERA in five appearances covering 5 1/3 innings of work. In six appearances before going on the DL with a mild shoulder strain, Kintzler was 1-0 and did not allow a run in five innings of work.

LF Khris Davis was dropped to sixth in manager Ron Roenicke’s lineup Tuesday in the hopes that Davis might be able to get on track. He went 0-for-4 but reached on an error, drove in a run and scored in Milwaukee’s 7-5 loss to Arizona. Davis has hit well on the road this year, posting a .306 average with two home runs and seven RBIs but is batting just .114 at home.

3B Aramis Ramirez continues to struggle at the plate. Ramirez went 0-for-4 Tuesday and is 3-for-48 at the plate in his last 16 games. He could get the day off Wednesday, giving him two in a row before the Brewers open a weekend series with the Yankees at Miller Park.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny is close to starting a minor league rehab assignment, Brewers officials said Tuesday. Gorzelanny has not joined the Brewers yet this season while he rehabs from surgery performed on his left shoulder last December. He and the team had expected a late-April return but a number of setbacks slowed his progress.