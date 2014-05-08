RHP Jim Henderson will likely need more than the minimum 15 days before he returns from the disabled list. Henderson went on the DL with inflammation in his right shoulder on May 2 -- making him eligible to return May 17 -- but he and manager Ron Roenicke both expect Henderson to need a minor league rehab assignment before he’s ready to return to Milwaukee, where went 2-1 with a 7.15 ERA in 14 appearances covering 11 1/3 innings.

LF Khris Davis was out of the lineup Wednesday in the hopes a day off will snap him out of a 5-for-33 slump. Davis is hitting just .233 with one walk and 35 strikeouts this season. He homered and doubled Sunday against the Reds but has gone 0-for-8 since, including a pinch-hit flyout in the sixth inning Wednesday against Arizona.

3B Aramis Ramirez was not in the lineup Wednesday. Ramirez has struggled of late, going 4-for-52 over his last 16 games after batting .377 through Milwaukee’s first 15 games. Ramirez is still batting .400 (12-for-30) with runners in scoring position, the third-best mark in the National League. “He’s fighting himself,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “That’s what we have to figure out -- whether the mental side is affecting his swing. He’s starting to do some things different with his swing now. So we’ll try to figure out what we need to do.”

RF Ryan Braun participated in batting practice Wednesday and expects to be ready to play when he’s eligible to return from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Braun hasn’t played since April 26 due to a strained oblique. He was batting .318 with six home runs and 18 RBIs before being sidelined.