3B Aramis Ramirez was back in the lineup Friday but continued to struggle at the plate, where he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and a rally-killing double play. Since raising his average to .369 with a 3-for-4 effort against St. Louis on April 16, Ramirez has gone 6-for-60 at the plate to drop his average to .240.

RF Ryan Braun took batting practice again Friday and, barring any setback over the weekend, is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when Milwaukee opens a three-game series with the Pirates. Braun has been sidelined since April 27 with a strained right oblique and went on the 15-day disabled list on May 3. He was hitting .318 with six home runs and 18 RBI when he went on the DL.

CF Carlos Gomez met with Major League Baseball officials Friday to appeal a three-game suspension he received for his role in a bench-clearing brawl last month at Pittsburgh. A decision is expected by early next week.

1B Mark Reynolds went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts but hit a solo home run in the ninth. It was Reynolds’ eighth homer of the season, tying him for the team lead with CF Carlos Gomez. Reynolds’ 38 strikeouts are second to Gomez, who has 42 on the year.