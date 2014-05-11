FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2014

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Aramis Ramirez singled and homered in his first two at-bats Saturday. Ramirez came into the game 6-for-60 at the plate since his last multi-hit game, which came back on April 16. Ramirez left the game in the fourth inning after straining his left hamstring on a defensive play. His status is day-to-day.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez needed just five pitches to record his 15th save of the season Saturday. Rodriguez has yet to allow a run this season and has struck out 26 batters in 19 innings of work.

2B Rickie Weeks went 2-for-4 and drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the eighth inning Saturday in the Brewers’ 5-4 victory over the Yankees. Weeks was making just his seventh start of the season and is 6-for-24 when in the starting lineup compared to 5-for-15 as a pinch hitter this season.

RF Ryan Braun took batting practice for the second consecutive day and also did some work in the outfield as he recovers from a strained right oblique muscle that has sidelined him since April 27. Braun is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday -- an off-day for Milwaukee -- and expects to be ready when the Brewers open a three-game series with the Pirates Tuesday at Miller Park.

