OF Caleb Gindl was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Tuesday. Gindl had appeared in eight games since being recalled May 2 when right-hander Jim Henderson went on the disabled list. Gindl hit .158 (3-for-19) with four walks and five strikeouts.

INF Elian Herrera was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville and went 2-for-2 after entering the game in the sixth inning of Milwaukee’s 5-2 victory over the Pirates. Herrera was batting .359 with six RBIs and four stolen bases with Nashville. He also appeared in nine games with Milwaukee, where he was batting .222 before returning Tuesday.

3B Aramis Ramirez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, three days after straining his left hamstring on a defensive play against the Yankees. After an explosive start to the season, Ramirez had been slumping of late, with just six hits in 60 at-bats before going 2-2 before injuring his hamstring.

RF Ryan Braun was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in the Brewers’ 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh. Braun was batting .318 with six home runs and 18 RBI before a strained right oblique sidelined him on April 27.

CF Carlos Gomez was in the starting lineup Tuesday, still waiting on a decision from MLB regarding his appeal of a three-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl last month in Pittsburgh. Gomez reached twice and scored Tuesday but left the game in the sixth inning with tightness in his back and is considered day-to-day.