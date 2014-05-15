RHP Francisco Rodriguez was tagged for three runs in the ninth inning as the Brewers fell to Pittsburgh, 4-1, Tuesday. Rodriguez had allowed just one run in his previous 21 appearances this season but gave up three straight one-out singles. Rodriguez’s 23 appearances are tied with lefty Will Smith for the most among Brewers relievers this season and are second among pitchers in the National League.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny began a rehabilitation assignment Wednesday at Class A Brevard County, where he threw two scoreless innings and allowed a hit and a walk with one strikeout in the Manatees’ 4-3 loss to Fort Meyers. Gorzelanny has been recovering from offseason surgery on his left shoulder and began the season on the 15-day disabled list.

CF Carlos Gomez dropped his appeal of a three-game suspension issued by MLB for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with the Pirates last month. Gomez left the Brewers’ game Tuesday after six innings due to tightness in his lower back and began serving his suspension Wednesday.

C Jonathan Lucroy was on the field at Miller Park early Wednesday, taking ground balls at first base. With backup catcher Martin Maldonado slated to start Thursday afternoon against the Pirates, manager Ron Roenicke said Lucroy could get the start at first, keeping a hot-hitting, right-handed bat in the lineup against Pittsburgh left-hander Wandy Rodriguez. Lucroy appeared in 14 games and made nine starts at first base last season, with two errors in 82 innings of action.