FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 16, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Khris Davis hit a two-run, walk off single in the ninth off Pirates right-hander Mark Melancon to give the Brewers a 4-3 victory. Davis has struggled at home this season and was batting .138 at Miller Park before going 0-for-3 to start his day Thursday and was 5-for-28 on the Brewers’ nine-game home stand.

2B Rickie Weeks went 3-for-4 with a double and hit his first home run of the season -- a solo shot off Pittsburgh LHP Wandy Rodriguez -- Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Since April 25, Weeks is batting .593 (16-for-27) with five RBI and is 13-for-20 during his current hitting streak.

LHP Zach Duke retired the only two batters he faced Thursday. In 20 appearances this season, Duke allowed just three runs on nine hits and three walks. He’s struck out 23 in 18 innings of work.

C Jonathan Lucroy has started 35 games this season but made his first at first base Thursday. Lucroy made 14 appearances and started nine games at first last year and made the move Thursday in order to keep a hot-hitting right-handed bat in the lineup against Pittsburgh left-hander Wandy Rodriguez. Lucroy went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.