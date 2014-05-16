LF Khris Davis hit a two-run, walk off single in the ninth off Pirates right-hander Mark Melancon to give the Brewers a 4-3 victory. Davis has struggled at home this season and was batting .138 at Miller Park before going 0-for-3 to start his day Thursday and was 5-for-28 on the Brewers’ nine-game home stand.

2B Rickie Weeks went 3-for-4 with a double and hit his first home run of the season -- a solo shot off Pittsburgh LHP Wandy Rodriguez -- Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Since April 25, Weeks is batting .593 (16-for-27) with five RBI and is 13-for-20 during his current hitting streak.

LHP Zach Duke retired the only two batters he faced Thursday. In 20 appearances this season, Duke allowed just three runs on nine hits and three walks. He’s struck out 23 in 18 innings of work.

C Jonathan Lucroy has started 35 games this season but made his first at first base Thursday. Lucroy made 14 appearances and started nine games at first last year and made the move Thursday in order to keep a hot-hitting right-handed bat in the lineup against Pittsburgh left-hander Wandy Rodriguez. Lucroy went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.