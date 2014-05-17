2B Rickie Weeks has been on a tear at the plate since April 25. Since then, Weeks is hitting .593, boosting his average from .120 to .365. Though he didn’t start Friday against the Cubs, Weeks is on an eight-game hitting streak during which he’s batting .650 with one home run and five RBIs. However, Weeks hasn’t gotten a ton of playing time as Roenicke has preferred left-handed hitting Scooter Gennett at second base. However, with Weeks heating up at the plate Roenicke might need to find ways to get him in the lineup on a more consistent basis. Weeks did pinch hit in the eighth inning Friday, but struck out.

RHP Matt Garza will make his first start at Wrigley Field since the Cubs traded him to the Texas Rangers on July 22. In nine starts this season Garza has four quality starts. In 28 career starts at Wrigley -- all of which came as a member of the Cubs -- Garza is 12-7 with a 2.80 ERA. Garza has already faced his former team this season, earning his first win of the season April 25 in Milwaukee by allowing two runs in seven innings. Expect an emotional Garza to be amped for this start. “He’s got a lot of teams that he’s played for that he gets emotional about,” Roenicke said. “It’s not the first one (against the Cubs) so I think we’re kind of through that. Pitching against them at home helped.”

OF Ryan Braun was kept out of the lineup Friday as he works back from a right oblique strain. Braun played in Milwaukee’s three-game home series against the Pirates, but manager Ron Roenicke gave him a day off Friday in their series opener against the Cubs in Chicago to give him extra rest. Roenicke said Braun hasn’t “let it go” on a throw yet but expects him to be complete fine following the day off. Oblique injuries have a propensity to linger if not fully healed so the Brewers’ plan was always to give Braun a day off either Friday or Saturday. “It’s never a good situation when you have a guy, especially with an oblique to not have that rehab assignment,” Roenicke said. “You’re going on what the player tells you. If (Braun) comes out and feels it again, you’re in trouble. So that’s why we try to take it easy.”

OF Carlos Gomez, who served the final day of his three-game suspension Friday, is still battling lower-back spasms. Roenicke said Gomez’s back felt great Thursday, but it wasn’t feeling as well Friday. Gomez hurt it sleeping, and Roenicke hopes it well be feeling OK Saturday so he can return to the Brewers’ lineup. With Aramis Ramirez on the disabled list and Braun coming back from his oblique injury, the Brewers need Gomez’s bat in the lineup. “I don’t know if he just has to be careful with what he’s doing especially when we go on the road with different hotels and beds,” Roenicke said. “ ... I thought he’d be fine. Now they’re telling me it’s still there. It’s not that it’s bad, but it’s still there, which I was surprised.”