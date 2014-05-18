RHP Jim Henderson will throw a bullpen session Sunday as he continues rehabbing a sore right shoulder. Henderson struggled in spring training and was replaced as the closer on Opening Day by RHP Francisco Rodriguez. He was 2-1 with a 7.15 ERA in 14 appearances before landing on the disabled list May 2.

RHP Matt Garza made his first start at Wrigley Field since being traded by the Cubs last season. He was 12-7 with a 2.70 ERA in 28 career starts at Wrigley as a Cub and now 0-1 with the opposition. Garza said he was all business once on the mound. “I’ll think about memories when my career is over,” he said.

CF Carlos Gomez was a late scratch on Saturday because of lower back tightness and was replaced by Logan Schafer. It was only the fourth game he’s missed this season. Gomez, who played center field in all 39 starts, entered the game batting .290 with nine home runs and 21 RBI. He was Brewers player of the month for March/April after batting .293 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs.

RHP Marco Estrada (3-1, 3.28 ERA) makes his ninth start of the season in Sunday’s series finale and second against the Cubs. He was a 5-2 winner in his last start on Tuesday, working six innings and allowing one earned run on six hits. The Brewers are 5-3 in his starts this season. He’s 6-1 with a 2.67 ERA over his last 17 starts going back to last season.