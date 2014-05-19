RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) threw a 25-pitch bullpen before Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field. Henderson said the session was pain free and expects to throw another bullpen and have two to three rehab outings before coming off the disabled list. Manager Ron Roenicke said he will either get the next two days off or Monday off before throwing again, dependent on how he is feeling. Henderson has been on the disabled list since May 2. It was encouraging for Henderson that he didn’t feel any pain throwing his slider, which had been an issue. “It was awkward just not being on the mound for 12 days or whatever it’s been,” Henderson said. “Mechanically, probably just need to clean up some things.”

3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) will test his injury with some light jogging in Atlanta either Monday or Tuesday. Roenicke said he played catch Sunday and is extending when he walks without feeling pain. Ramirez went on the DL May 12. Ramirez and the Brewers will have a better idea of when he could return once he tests his hamstring. Of course, Milwaukee doesn’t want to push him too hard as hamstring injuries have the propensity to linger if not fully and properly healed. Patience will be the key with Ramirez, though they hope he heals quickly as they could use his bat in the lineup. “We were going to do some here (in Chicago), but it’s too cold, and we didn’t want to take a chance with the cold weather,” Ramirez said. “Atlanta’s going to be nice and hot and we’re going to do some baseball stuff there.”

OF Carlos Gomez (sick) was not in the lineup Sunday. Roenicke said Gomez was either experiencing food poisoning or a stomach bug and wasn’t feeling well enough to play. Gomez had not eaten since breakfast Saturday morning and was sick Saturday night as well as Sunday morning. His lower back, which had been an issue, was feeling good enough for him to play Sunday if he wasn’t sick. It was unfortunate timing for Gomez and the Brewers, who expected him in the lineup Sunday. “I‘m not playing because it is something different (than the back),” Gomez said. “I was up all night ... I don’t feel good now. The trainer said we will wait to see the doctor.”

RHP Marco Estrada had been a road warrior for the Brewers -- before his outing Sunday. He had ranked third among all major league starters in road ERA since last season. But his road ERA took a hit after allowing four runs in five innings against the Cubs. Estrada now owns a 2.46 ERA in those road outings, including Sunday against the. Only Kansas City’s James Shield (2.00) and Pittsburgh’s Jeff Locke (2.15) have posted a better road ERA during that stretch. The Cubs had previously struggled to figure out Estrada, who came into Sunday with a 5-0 record and 2.62 ERA as a starter against Chicago. Estrada’s early-season performance has helped create a solid rotation that features four starters who are 30 years old or younger.