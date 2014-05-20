RHP Wily Peralta had his worst appearance since his first start in Boston. Peralta allowed nine hits, four walks and three runs (two earned) in five innings. It was his shortest stint since he worked five innings against the Red Sox on April 5. Peralta spent the night pitching deep into the count and threw 101 pitches.

C Martin Maldonado had a rough night defensively on Monday. His throwing error in the first inning allowed the Braves to score a run and he was called for catcher’s interference in the sixth inning, which negated an out and enable Atlanta to score a run. He also gave up two stolen bases.

LF Khris Davis hit his fifth home run on Monday, his first homer since May 4 against the Reds. He picked up two hits after going hitless in nine previous at-bats against Atlanta in 2014.

RF Ryan Braun hit his seventh home run on Monday to reach the 700-RBI plateau. He is only the fifth player in Brewers history to reach 700 and is four short of matching Geoff Jenkins for fourth place.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (2-2, 3.07) will make his 10th start of the season and second against the Braves. He received no decision in his last start against the Pirates, when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has seven quality starts and opponents are hitting .241 against him. Gallardo beat the Braves 2-0 on Opening Day at Miller Park and is 5-1 with a 1.79 ERA in eight career starts against the Braves.

CF Carlos Gomez returned to the lineup on Monday and went 1-for-3 with a walk. Gomez had missed five games, three while serving a suspension for his role in a brawl in Pittsburgh, one with back spasms and another with food poisoning. Gomez ran some sprints before the game and gave himself approval to play.