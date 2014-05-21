FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
May 22, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Thornburg pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief of RHP Yovani Gallardo on Tuesday. It was his longest relief stint of the season; he pitched two innings on three previous occasions. Thornburg allowed three hits and one run, that coming on a solo homer by LF Justin Upton.

RHP Kyle Lohse (5-1, 2.88) make his 10th start of the season and second against Atlanta on Wednesday. He dropped a 5-2 decision to the Braves in the opening series when he allowed three runs and struck out eight in seven innings. Lohse has made seven consecutive quality starts, including a 4-3 win against the Cubs on May 15 when he gave up three runs in seven innings. Lohse is 4-2 with a 4.22 ERA in 12 career starts against the Braves, but he is 3-0 at Turner Field.

RHP Yovani Gallardo had to leave Tuesday’s game early due to an injury. He landed awkwardly on his left ankle while leaping for a bouncing ball. An X-ray revealed no damage, but manager Ron Roenicke said Gallardo was questionable to make his next scheduled start. Gallardo allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings, his shortest appearance of the season.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk Tuesday. Lucroy improved to 8-for-19 on the road trip. He is now 9-for-17 this season against Atlanta. Earlier this season, he tied a franchise record with three doubles against the Pirates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
