Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
May 23, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kyle Lohse allowed only one run on four hits and struck out eight in eight innings on Wednesday. Lohse (6-1) won his sixth straight decision and posted his eighth straight quality start. Lohse improved to 4-0 lifetime at Turner Field and is 4-0 away from Miller Park this season.

RHP Matt Garza (2-4, 4.83) will be making his 10th start and second against the Braves. Garza is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta, including a 1-0 loss on April 2 at Miller Park in his debut with the Brewers. The Brewers have failed to score a run in three of his starts; he lost 3-0 against the Cubs in his last outing, despite allowing three runs and striking out seven in seven innings.

RHP Yovani Gallardo said his sprained right ankle was very sore. Manager Ron Roenicke said Gallardo was questionable to make his next start on Sunday in Miami. Gallardo was more cautious, preferring to reserve a decision until a couple more days of treatment. He will not throw his regular bullpen session Thursday. If Gallardo cannot pitch, the Brewers might slide RHP Tyler Thornburg into that spot.

CF Carlos Gomez had three hits, including his 10th homer, on Wednesday. Gomez spent part of the morning visiting a young boy who had been struck by a foul ball off Gomez’s bat on Tuesday night. Gomez signed a ball for the boy and his goodwill resulted in fewer boos from the crowd at Turner Field.

3B Mark Reynolds hit his third career grand slam in the first inning of Wednesday’s game. The homer was his ninth this season and first since May 9. It was only his second hit off Atlanta pitcher Ervin Santana, but both have left the park. The homer ended a 1-for-23 streak for Reynolds.

