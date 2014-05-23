3B Aramis Ramirez, out since May 10 because of a strained left hamstring, doesn’t think that he will be ready to come off the 15-day disabled list when eligible Monday. “Hopefully, it won’t be long after that,” he said. “I don’t want to put a timetable.” Ramirez has no issues hitting, but hasn’t tested the hamstring running full speed or taken ground balls.

RF Ryan Braun, who was on the 15-day disabled list earlier in May with a right oblique strain, left Thursday’s game after two at-bats due to tightness in his right side. He was listed as day-to-day, and he will be evaluated further Friday. Braun is hitting .212 (7-for-33) with two doubles and a homer since coming off the DL on May 13. For the season, he is batting .289 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 31 games.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will test his sprained left ankle Friday, and how he fares in the bullpen session will determine if he is able to make his scheduled start Sunday in Miami. “I went out there and played catch to see how it felt,” Gallardo said Thursday. “Obviously, you don’t expect (the pain) to completely go away in two days.” He twisted the ankle during a loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

CF Carlos Gomez was out of the lineup Thursday after his lower-back tightness flared up again Wednesday night. He was 5-for-13 with a homer in the first three games of the series against the Braves after sitting out for five days, three to complete a suspension. Gomez, who is hitting .298 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs, said he hoped to return to the lineup this weekend in Miami.

RHP Marco Estrada, who will start the opener of a series at Miami on Friday night, gave up a season-high seven hits in a season-low five innings against the Cubs in his most recent start. It was his first loss since April 15 and the second time in the past three starts he gave up four runs. Estrada, who is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA this season, is 0-2 with a 7.85 ERA in seven career appearances against the Marlins.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Thursday as he continued his hot hitting against the Braves. He finished 8-for-14 in the four-game series and 12-for-24 for the year against Atlanta. Lucroy is hitting .323.