#Intel
May 24, 2014 / 11:39 PM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Wily Peralta starts Saturday against the Marlins. He went 11-15 with a 4.37 ERA last season as a rookie. He has a hard sinker, and, at 6 feet 1 and 245 pounds, the Brewers expect their big man to be a workhorse in the rotation. So far, that has happened in his sophomore season as he is off to a 4-3 start with a brilliant 2.18 ERA.

SS Jean Segura, in just his second game as a leadoff batter, went 2-for-4 with a steal and two runs scored Friday against the Marlins. He went 3-for-5 on Thursday in his debut at leadoff. His two-game totals at leadoff: 5-for-9 with four runs scored and two steals.

RHP Jimmy Nelson was called up from Triple-A Nashville after Friday’s game. He will start Sunday in place of Yovani Gallardo, who has a left leg injury. Nelson, 24, made his big-league debut last season, compiling a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings. Nelson is 5-1 with 1.71 ERA in nine starts for Nashville this season.

3B Mark Reynolds hit a pair of two-run homers Friday against the Marlins. It was the 20th multi-homer game of his career.

RHP Marco Estrada got a win over the Marlins on Friday, but he was far from dominant. Estrada (4-2) went 6 2/3 innings and allowed five runs. Of the six hits he gave up, four were homers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
