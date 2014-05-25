FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
May 25, 2014 / 9:43 PM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Wily Peralta, who entered the game tied for 10th among National League pitchers in quality starts, delivered his eighth such performance after going six innings and allowing one run on six hits, walking two and striking out four.

RHP Jimmy Nelson will make his first start of the season after being called up to replace Yovani Gallardo in the rotation. Gallardo sprained his left ankle in his last start. Nelson made his Major League debut last season for the Brewers, posting a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings and went 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA in nine starts at Triple-A Nashville, all quality starts.

RF Ryan Braun was back in the lineup after missing Friday’s game as he rested the strained oblique that he’s been dealing with since April. It was unclear if Braun, who went 1-for-4, was affected by the injury when he was unable to score what would have been the tying run in the sixth inning before Marlins’ left fielder Christian Yelich threw out CF Carlos Gomez at third base.

CF Carlos Gomez continued his hot hitting with a 2-for-4 day on Saturday that included a double. Gomez has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games.

