INF Jeff Bianchi was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville. Bianchi has the right to refuse the assignment but said and it is unclear as of Sunday night if he would, in fact, accept the assignment and stay in the Brewers organization.

C Martin Maldonado, after Sunday’s win over the Marlins, is now 9-1 as the Brewers’ starter this season. Starting catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who is having a great offensive season, is only 21-20 when he starts. In addition, Brewers pitchers have a 3.40 ERA when Lucroy is at catcher and a 3.08 ERA when Maldonado is behind the plate.

RHP Jimmy Nelson was impressive in his first start of the season for the Brewers, which came Sunday against the Marlins. Nelson, who turns 25 on June 5, was named the top prospect in the Brewers’ organization for 2014 by Baseball America, and he has the credentials to back that up. He had a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings with the Brewers last season and went 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA at Triple-A this season. Then, on Sunday, he held the Marlins to five hits, three walks and no runs in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Kyle Lohse will make his 11th start of the season when he faces the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Monday. He already made nine quality starts, including eight in a row. Opponents are batting just .230 against him, and the Brewers are 8-2 when he starts. In his career against the Orioles, Lohse is 3-1 with a 3.69 ERA.

RF Ryan Braun, who missed Friday’s game due an oblique strain and has since returned with a new role in the batting order -- second instead of third -- went four for five with a triple, double and two singles on Sunday against the Marlins. He was a homer shy of becoming the eight Brewers player ever to hit for the cycle. His four hits were also a season high.

CF Carlos Gomez has had an interesting weekend in Miami. On Friday, he batted clean-up instead of his customary lead-off spot and belted a career-high three doubles. On Saturday, Gomez made a bone-headed baserunning mistake -- getting thrown out at third for the final out of an inning -- that cost his team at least one run in a 2-1 loss. On Sunday, he ended up on a good note, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI.