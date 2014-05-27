FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#Treasury Markets
May 28, 2014 / 4:27 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Jeff Bianchi accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Nashville Monday and will report to the Sounds Wednesday when they host Colorado Springs. Bianchi hit .145 with 16 strikeouts in 21 games this season for Milwaukee.

INF Irving Falu joined the Brewers Monday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville. He was batting .288 with a .349 OBP in 38 games with the Sounds after impressing the Brewers’ coaching staff with a strong spring training.

OF Khris Davis had a career-high four hits -- including a double and a home run -- and reached base in each of his five plate appearances Monday. Davis has 11 hits in his last 27 at-bats and has recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven games.

RHP Jimmy Nelson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville after an impressive first start of the season for the Brewers Sunday against the Marlins, when he held Miami to no runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez blew his second save of the season, giving up two runs on three hits, including a solo home run, and a walk in the ninth inning Monday against Baltimore. Rodriguez, the league leader with 17 saves this season, was pitching in his first save situation since May 16.

