SS Jean Segura hit in the leadoff spot for the sixth consecutive game and went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Since moving to the top of the order, Segura is batting .393 (11-for-28) with seven runs scored and is 4-for-6 with four runs scored when batting in the first inning.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang will throw a simulated game Wednesday as the Brewers look for ways to keep the 21-year-old Rule V pick fresh. Wang struggled in his limited opportunities this season, allowing 15 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings of work. The Brewers must keep Wang on the roster all season or offer him back to Pittsburgh for $25,000.

RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to start Wednesday night when the Brewers wrap up a three-game interleague series with Baltimore at Miller Park. Gallardo missed his last scheduled start -- Sunday at Miami -- after spraining his ankle last Tuesday at Atlanta. Gallardo appeared as a pinch-hitter Monday night and hit a walk-off double in the 10th inning, giving the Brewers a 7-6 victory.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-5 with a double Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During that stretch, Lurcoy is batting .459 with six RBIs. He leads the team with 21 doubles.