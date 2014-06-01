LF Khris Davis singled to lead off the second inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During his streak, Davis is 15-for-34 (.441) with four home runs and eight RBI.

3B Aramis Ramirez will begin a rehab assignment Sunday at Class A Wisconsin and, if all goes well, could be back with the Brewers on Tuesday when they host Minnesota in an interleague contest at Miller Park. Ramirez has been out since suffering a strained left hamstring on May 11.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny has made 10 appearances since beginning a 30-day minor league rehab assignment but has yet to regain his velocity, manager Ron Roenicke said Saturday. Gorzelanny is currently at Triple-A Nashville where, in four innings over three appearances, he has allowed a run on five hits, with three strikeouts. Gorzelanny has not pitched for Milwaukee this season after undergoing surgery on his shoulder last winter. He has 10 days remaining on his rehab assignment.

CF Carlos Gomez was hit by a pitch, stole second base and made it to third on an obstruction call, but he was 0-for-3 at the plate, snapping his 10-game hitting streak. Gomez hit .450 during the streak and is 13-for-30 (.433) with a home run and eight RBIs since moving into the cleanup spot seven games ago.