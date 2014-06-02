2B Scooter Gennett had three hits, including his first home run of the season, in Milwaukee’s 9-0 victory over the Cubs Sunday. Gennett also doubled twice Sunday and is batting .283 on the season.

RHP Kyle Lohse needed just 93 pitches to record his -- and the Brewers’ -- first complete game of the season. Lohse held the Cubs to just three hits without a walk over nine shutout innings, striking out six. Since taking the loss in his first start of the season, Lohse is 7-0 with a 2.55 ERA.

3B Aramis Ramirez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Sunday as he began a minor-league rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin. Ramirez also played four innings at third base but the game was postponed due to rain. He is expected to play again Monday -- weather permitting -- and rejoin the Brewers Wednesday in Minnesota. Ramirez has been out since May 11 with a strained left hamstring.

RF Ryan Braun hit his second home run in three days Sunday and finished the Brewers’ three-game series against the Cubs 5-for-10 at the plate with five RBIs.