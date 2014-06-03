LHP Will Smith faced just one batter Monday but ended the inning by getting Twins SS Eduardo Escobar to bounce into a double play. Smith has gone 14 appearances (13 2/3 IP) without allowing a run.

3B Aramis Ramirez made his second minor league rehab appearance Monday and went 2-for-4 for Class-A Wisconsin. He’s expected to work out in Milwaukee Tuesday and be activated Wednesday when the Brewers open a two-game interleague series with the Twins at Target Field.

RHP Matt Garza put forth his best performance since his first start of the season. Garza threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and scattered six hits and two walks while striking out eight. Garza earned his first victory since May 5. He was 0-1 with a 4.68 ERA in his four starts since.

1B/3B Mark Reynolds homered in the fifth inning Monday, increasing his team-leading total to 13 on the season. Reynolds is second on the team with 25 RBIs but also leads the Brewers with 63 strikeouts -- putting him among the top-10 National League batters.