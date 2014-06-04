SS Jean Segura went 2-for-3 and scored Tuesday and is batting .333 (18-for-54) since moving into the leadoff spot 12 games ago. In the first inning of those games, Segura has seven hits and has scored seven times.

UTIL Elian Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Tuesday, clearing the way for 3B Aramis Ramirez to return from the 15-day disabled list. In his second stint with the Brewers this season, Herrera appeared in 15 games and was 6-for-26 at the play with two doubles and 14 strikeouts. Overall, he’s appeared in 24 games for Milwaukee this season and was batting .226 before being sent back down.

3B Aramis Ramirez took ground balls, participated batting practice and ran the bases Tuesday as he prepares to rejoin the Brewers for the first time in nearly a month. Manager Ron Roenicke said Ramirez will likely be activated Wednesday and will DH for at least one game when the Brewers open a two-game interleague series at Minnesota, but the slugger probably won’t hit in his usual No. 4 spot right away.

RHP Marco Estrada takes the mound Wednesday as the Brewers continue their interleague home-and-home series at Target Field. He struggled a bit in May, posting a 5.05 ERA in six starts, but benefitted from good run support and went 3-1 in those appearances. Estrada has struggled against the Twins in his career, going 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA in five appearances, including an 0-2 record and 6.00 ERA in two career starts.

C Jonathan Lucroy got a day off Tuesday when the Brewers faced Minnesota at Miller Park. Lucroy has played in 53 of Milwaukee’s 58 games this season -- the second most on the team. Over his last 14 games, Lucroy is batting .393 with nine doubles and eight RBIs.