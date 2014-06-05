LHP Will Smith allowed one run in 1/3 inning, his first earned run since April 29. The winning hit was only the fifth hit by a left-handed batter against Smith this season.

3B Aramis Ramirez was activated off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and was the Brewers’ designated hitter in Minneapolis. Normally Milwaukee’s cleanup hitter, Ramirez was penciled into the fifth spot Wednesday behind Carlos Gomez. Ramirez missed 22 games with a left hamstring injury. Ramirez homered in the seventh inning, his sixth of the season.

3B Mark Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double, only his fourth two-bagger of the season and first that drove in a run.

RHP Marco Estrada gave up a three-run home run to Oswaldo Arcia in the fourth inning Wednesday, his 18th homer allowed this season -- most in the majors.