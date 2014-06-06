RHP Wily Peralta allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings Thursday, but he earned the win against the Twins anyway. The victory was his first since May 2, a span of five starts. “Sometimes, you’re going to have games like that. But when you get the win, you’re always going to be happy,” Peralta said.

LF Khris Davis is heating up at the plate again. He went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, putting the Brewers ahead for the first time at 5-4 against the Twins. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games, producing a .388 average, six doubles and five homers over the last two weeks.

LHP Kodi Medeiros made history when the Brewers selected him 12th overall in the draft. He is the highest drafted left-handed hurler in team history. Medeiros also became the first Hawaiian prep player selected in the first two rounds of the draft since 2001, when both Bronson Sardinha and Brandon League were picked in the first two rounds. In additon, Medeiros became the highest-ever native Hawaiian to be drafted.

RF Ryan Braun, who went 3-for-5 Thursday, is hitting .400 over his past 12 games. He batted in the No. 2 spot in the batting order in 11 of those 12 games, and he has two homers and nine RBIs over that span.

CF Carlos Gomez’s three-run homer in the fourth inning was his 12th of the season. Gomez has a hit in 14 of his last 16 games, and he is batting .344 over that time. In 22 games against his former team, the Twins, Gomez is hitting .333 with five doubles, six homers and 16 RBIs.