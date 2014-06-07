LF Khris Davis continued his hot hitting as he went 1-for-2 with a walk, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. In his last 16 games, Davis is hitting .379 with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

RHP Kyle Lohse’s seven-game winning streak, which the longest active one in the major leagues, ended Friday night with a 15-5 loss at Pittsburgh. Lohse was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in five-plus innings with one walk and two strikeouts in his first loss since April 1 in his season. He had pitched a three-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs in his previous start Sunday and had won six straight decisions against the Pirates, dating to 2011. Despite the loss, Lohse is 11-3 in his career against Pittsburgh.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings Friday night for Triple-A Nashville against Memphis in a Pacific Coast League game as he continues his rehab from offseason shoulder surgery. Gorzelanny has pitched nine times in the minor leagues and given up two runs in 14 innings. However, he is still feeling some stiffness in his shoulder and the Brewers do not think he will be ready to be activated from the disabled list when his 30-day rehab assignment ends next Friday.

RHP Matt Garza (3-4, 4.42) will start Saturday at Pittsburgh. He is 1-2 with a 4.36 ERA against the Pirates in six career starts. Garza did not factor in the decision in his only start against the Pirates this season, allowing six runs -- five earned -- in five innings on April 19 at Pittsburgh.