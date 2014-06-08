RHP Mike Fiers was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will join the Brewers on Sunday for their game at Pittsburgh. Fiers was 6-3 with a 2.53 ERA in 11 starts for Nashville but will be used out of the bullpen by the Brewers. He pitched in 36 games, including 25 starts, for the Brewers in 2011-13, and was 10-14 with a 4.20 ERA.

RHP Tyler Thornburg was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a strained right forearm, one day after giving up five runs in one inning of relief at Pittsburgh. Since making 13 consecutive scoreless relief appearances from April 5-29, Thornburg’s ERA has been 7.80 in his last 13 outings. Overall, he is 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA in 27 games.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang has a bruised right knee, the result of being hit by a line drive on Friday. X-rays were negative and the rookie is expected to available to pitch as soon as Sunday.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny, rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery, will pitch again Monday for Triple-A Nashville. Gorzelanny worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings Friday night against Memphis in the Pacific Coast League and manager Ron Roenicke said it was the best of the lefty’s nine minor league appearances.

RHP Matt Garza won consecutive starts for the first time since last July. He gave up just three runs in six innings despite issuing five walks, allowing six hits and having only one strikeout. It was also his first road win in six road starts this season.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (3-4, 4.08) will start Sunday at Pittsburgh. He is 11-4 with a 2.73 ERA against the Pirates in 23 career games but 0-0 with a 3.44 ERA in three starts this season.

1B Mark Reynolds got a partial day off Saturday after starting 16 consecutive games, pinch-hitting in the eighth inning then staying in the gamer. Reynolds had also been seeing action at third base in recent weeks while 3B Aramis Ramirez was on the disabled list.