RHP Wily Peralta will look to stop a two-start slide when he takes the mound for the Brewers on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Peralta notched the win in his most recent outing last Thursday despite allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings as the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins, 8-5. He has allowed 10 runs over 10 2/3 innings in his last two appearances, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 2.12 to 3.03 -- the first time Peralta’s ERA has been north of 3.00 since his first start of the year. The win last Thursday snapped a five-start winless streak for Peralta. This will be Peralta’s second appearance against the Mets. He had one of his best games as big leaguer on Sept. 16, 2012, when he twirled eight innings of two-hit shutout ball to earn the win as the Brewers beat the Mets, 3-0.

RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) received good news Tuesday, when an MRI on his elbow came back clean. Manager Ron Roenicke said Thornburg’s MRI still needs to be read by a radiologist but that there appeared to be no tears, which means Tommy John surgery is not a consideration. Thornburg went on the disabled list June 7 after posting a 3-1 record with a 4.25 ERA in 27 relief appearances.

1B Lyle Overbay had a pair of hits for the Brewers Tuesday night, including an RBI double in the fourth inning of a 6-2 loss to the Mets. Overbay was the only player in the game to record two hits. He is hitting .227 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 128 at-bats this season.

RHP Marco Estrada’s rotation spot may be in jeopardy after he took the loss for the Brewers Tuesday night, when he gave up six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings as the Brewers fell to the Mets, 6-2. All four men Estrada walked came around to score on a pair of homers -- a two-run shot by second baseman Daniel Murphy in the second and a grand slam by catcher Taylor Teagarden in the sixth, when Estrada walked the bases loaded. Estrada has walked 15 in 29 2/3 innings over his last six starts, a stretch in which he has posted a 6.67 ERA. Manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday night he didn’t know if Estrada would take his next turn in the rotation. “Six runs on two homers and four hits?” Roenicke said. “Those numbers, they don’t add up real well.”