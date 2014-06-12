RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. Thornburg was told Tuesday that an MRI showed no damage to his ligament and that Tommy John surgery was not required. He went on the disabled list June 7 after posting a 3-1 record with a 4.25 ERA in 27 relief appearances.

RHP Kyle Lohse will look to bounce back from his worst start as a member of the Brewers when he takes the mound Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Lohse took the loss last Friday, when he gave up eight runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings as the Brewers fell to the Pirates, 15-5. The outing raised Lohse’s ERA from 2.60 to 3.27. It was the first time he gave up eight runs in a start since Sept. 1, 2012, and the first time he surrendered eight earned runs since Aug. 23, 2011. Prior to last Friday, Lohse allowed more than three runs just once in 12 starts this season. Lohse is 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets. He last faced the Mets on June 4, 2012, when Lohse, pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals, didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run over six innings in the Cardinals’ 5-4 win at Citi Field

LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) is due to end his 30-day rehab assignment Thursday, but manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday he isn’t sure if the Brewers will activate Gorzelanny on Friday or keep him in the minors, presumably on a new rehab assignment. Gorzelanny is 0-1 with a 1.15 ERA in 10 rehab appearances. He last pitched Monday, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Nashville.

C Jonathan Lucroy continued his torrid season Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI groundout in the Brewers’ 3-1 victory over the Mets. Lucroy’s eighth three-hit game of the season and his 25th multi-hit effort lifted his average to .341, second in the National League behind Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki (.356). He has hit in seven straight games, a stretch in which he is batting .464 (13-for-28).