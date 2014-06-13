RHP Wily Peralta left the Brewers immediately after Wednesday’s game -- in which he earned the win in a 3-1 victory by allowing one run over 6 1/3 innings -- in order to tend to a family matter in his native Dominican Republic. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday that Peralta would do his usual between-starts work at home and would return to the Brewers in time to accompany the team to Arizona on Sunday afternoon. Roenicke said Peralta remains the Brewers’ scheduled starter for Monday against Arizona. Peralta is 6-5 with a 2.90 ERA in 13 starts this year.

RHP Kyle Lohse bounced back from his worst start as a member of the Brewers in impressive fashion Thursday, when he allowed an unearned run over eight innings in the Brewers’ 5-1, 13-inning win over the Mets. Lohse gave up just four hits and walked none while striking out three in a 99-pitch effort. He lowered his ERA to an even 3.00. In his previous start last Friday, Lohse gave up eight runs in five innings as he took the defeat in the Brewers’ 15-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RHP Matt Garza will look to win his third straight start when he takes the mound for the Brewers on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park. Garza earned the win last Saturday despite allowing three runs on six hits and a season-high five walks while striking out one over six innings in the Brewers’ 9-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Garza is unbeaten over his last four starts, a stretch in which he is 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA. In six career starts against the Reds, Garza is 1-3 with a 6.34 ERA -- the highest ERA he has recorded against any team he’s opposed more than once. Garza last faced the Reds while pitching for the Chicago Cubs on June 11, 2013, when he took the loss after allowing nine runs over five innings as the Cubs fell, 12-2.

CF Carlos Gomez went 2-for-6 in the Brewers’ 5-1, 13-inning win over the Mets on Thursday night. Gomez reached base safely in 27 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors. He collected at least one hit in 24 of the 27 games, including each of his last 10. Overall this season, Gomez is hitting .310 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs.