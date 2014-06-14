INF Irving Falu was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday night. Falu was called up to the Brewers on May 26 and appeared in 11 games but went 0-for-10 at the plate, including an 0-for-3 showing Friday.

INF/OF Elian Herrera will be recalled Saturday from Triple-A Nashville, where he is batting .333 with seven RBIs in 28 games. The Brewers need his versatility as they add LHP Tom Gorzelanny and demote two position players. Herrera appeared in 24 games for the Brewers before being sent down on June 4. He is hitting .226 (12-for-53) in the big leagues.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday and join the Brewers for the first time this season. Gorzelanny has not played while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

C Jonathan Lucroy singled in the sixth inning Friday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During that streak, Lucroy is 16-for-34 (.471) with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.