Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
June 15, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Will Smith gave up his first home run of the season but earned his first victory of the season Saturday against the Reds. Smith has appeared in a team-leading 35 games this season but has allowed just four earned runs in 31 2/3 innings, giving him a 1.14 ERA this season.

INF/OF Elian Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. In two previous stints this season with Milwaukee, Herrera hit .226 and started eight games.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez pitched for the fourth consecutive day and earned his 21st save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning against Cincinnati. The 21 saves are the most for Rodriguez since 2011, when he earned 23 before being dealt from the Mets to Milwaukee after the All-Star Game.

2B Rickie Weeks put the Brewers ahead with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning Saturday. Weeks is batting .308 (8-for-26) with four RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and joined the team for the first time this season. Gorzelanny had been sidelined while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

CF Carlos Gomez singled in the bottom of the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Gomez has also reached base in 29 straight games and is 39-for-113 with four home runs and 18 RBIs during that stretch.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
