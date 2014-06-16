RHP Jimmy Nelson, a top Brewers prospect, is slated to start Monday for Triple-A Nashville. Nelson, 7-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 11 starts for the Stars, made one spot start for Milwaukee this season and threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Miami on May 25. He would be a leading candidate to replace struggling RHP Marco Estrada in the rotation, but manager Ron Roenicke wasn’t sure if a move would be made because Estrada’s next turn in the rotation is scheduled for Friday at Colorado.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny made his 2014 debut, throwing one scoreless inning in Milwaukee’s 13-4 loss to Cincinnati. Gorzelanny was activated Saturday after rehabbing from off-season surgery on his left shoulder.

CF Carlos Gomez had two hits Sunday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Gomez has reached base in each of his last 29 contests and is batting .350 (41-for-117) with four home runs and 18 RBIs during that stretch.

RHP Marco Estrada lasted just five innings and was tagged with five runs on eight hits, including three home runs, raising his league-leading total to 23 on the season. Estrada has given up at least one home run in all but one of his 14 starts this season and is averaging 2.46 per nine innings of work -- the most of any pitcher in baseball this season.