RHP Wily Peralta won his third consecutive game, giving up three runs and nine hits in seven innings. Peralta (7-5) allowed all three runs and five singles in the third inning. “I still thought he fought it, was still up in the zone too much,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “We’ve got to get him down in the zone, try to get some easy outs. He’s working so hard out there to get outs.” The Brewers broke a 3-3 tie after he left for a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth. “In that second inning, I was missing pitches, missing location,” Peralta said. “After that, I just got into a rhythm.” His May 7 loss to Arizona started a four-game losing streak, but Peralta is 3-0 in June.

3B Aramis Ramirez extended his hitting streak to six games with a three-hit game Monday, his second three-hit game since returning from the disabled list June 4. His two-out, two-run double broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning, his fourth double during the hitting streak. Ramirez is hitting .333 with nine in 12 games in June.

RF Ryan Braun, as usual in Arizona, was booed every time he was announced, and not because he had two hits including a two-run triple in a three-run ninth inning during the Brewers’ 9-3 victory. Braun was 9-for-18 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs when Milwaukee beat Arizona in five games in the 2011 NL Division Series. He reportedly failed a drug test after the first game of that series.

CF Carlos Gomez, who was given the day off Monday, has reached base in 30 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors. The streak is the eighth longest in franchise history. OF Scott Podsednik reached base in 47 straight from May 27-June 20, 2003.