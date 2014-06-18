RHP Jim Henderson met the Brewers during Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks but will not travel with them to Colorado, instead remaining at the Brewers’ training complex in Maryvale, Ariz., to continue to rehab from shoulder soreness that has kept him on the disabled list since May 2. “He’s going to stay here until we can get him back on the mound,” manager Ron Roenicke said.

RHP Kyle Lohse put up his 12th quality start in 15 outings this season, giving up three earned runs in six innings in a 7-5 victory over Arizona. Lohse (8-2) gave up three runs in the first inning an unearned run later. “After that, he was outstanding,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “He had all his stuff working. He pitched (Arizona 1B Paul) Goldschmidt carefully, like you can imagine you would. He pitched a great ballgame.” Lohse walked Goldschmidt three times, the only walks he issued.

3B Aramis Ramirez extended his hitting streak to seven games with a solo home run in the second inning Tuesday. Ramirez is 11-for-28 (.393) with four doubles, two homers and five RBIs during his hitting streak. He is hitting .327 with four doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs in June.

CF Carlos Gomez (sore left hamstring) missed his second consecutive game, but he is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday. “He could have played today,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “The conversation with Carlos was more like, ‘If you get on base, are you going to steal second? If you are playing center field and there is a ball in the gap, are you going to go full-bore and get it?’ If those things aren’t going 100 percent ... we are trying to get him close to that point. Even though we love him in the batter’s box, he depends a lot on his legs. And to not be able to go 100 percent bothers him.” Gomez has reached base in 30 consecutive games via hit, walk or hit by pitch, the longest active streak in the majors.

C Jonathan Lucroy’s third career grand slam led Milwaukee to a 7-5 victory over Arizona on Tuesday. After RF Ryan Braun was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Lucroy hit the first pitch he saw over the center field fence to cap a five-run seventh inning. “Whether is it the quote unquote payback, whatever,” Lucroy said. “I am not about revenge or payback. I am about winning the game.” Lucroy is hitting .340, second in the NL, with 25 doubles, eight homers and 37 RBIs. He had three hits Tuesday, including the slam and a solo homer.