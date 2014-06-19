LHP Will Smith has retired seven of the eight batters he has faced in three appearances in the Arizona series. Smith struck out Arizona C Miguel Montero with the tying run on base in the eighth inning Wednesday and has struck Montero out all three times he has faced him in this series. D-backs left-handed hitters are 0-for-4 against him.

2B Rickie Weeks returned to the starting lineup when the D-backs started LHP Wade Miley on Wednesday. Weeks is hitting .250, with both of his home runs and eight of his 13 RBIs, against lefties this season. He was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Wednesday. He also made a throwing error that led to an unearned run in the first inning and made another bad throw when he was unable to turn an inning-ending double play. He was not charged with an error on that play because the Brewers got one out.

RHP Matt Garza made his 10th quality start of the season, although it did not get him a victory. Garza gave up seven hits and three runs (two earned) in 7 2/3 innings before leaving with the go-ahead run on second base in a 3-3 tie. He gave up two runs in the first inning, a leadoff triple to RF Gerardo Parra being the only well-struck ball. “I am feeling good,” Garza said. “I am not going to say anything else besides I am feeling good. I kept on making pitches. There were ground balls and ground balls, that’s it. Some fluke plays and that’s all there was.” Garza is 3-1 in his last nine starts.

RHP Yovani Gallardo, who will start the final game of the four-game series against Arizona on Thursday, probably wears snakeskin boots. Gallardo is 6-0 with a 1.93 ERA in nine regular-season starts against the D-backs, and he beat them in Game 1 of the 2011 NLDS in Milwaukee. Gallardo is 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts at Chase Field. He has made 10 quality starts this season.

CF Carlos Gomez was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in his return to the lineup Wednesday after missing the first two games of the Arizona series with a sore left hamstring. “I don’t want to say he’s 100 percent, but he’s good,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “He definitely wanted to play.” Gomez’s singled in the fourth inning extending his hitting streak to 14 games, tying a career high. He has reached base by hit, walk or hit batsman in 31 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.