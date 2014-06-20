1B Lyle Overbay had two hits and an RBI, including perhaps the most unusual double of his career. With 3B Aramis Ramirez runner on second base in the fifth inning, Overbay grounded a ball up the middle to drive in Ramirez. The D-backs left second base uncovered, and Overbay hustled into second with his 349th major league double. Overbay and 1B Mark Reynolds share time at first. “For me, it’s making sure to get the work in and see the pitches,” Overbay said. “I used to think I needed to play every day and do this and that. You don’t worry about that kind of stuff, and it’s worked.”

RHP Yovani Gallardo made it through another season without losing to the Diamondbacks, improving to 8-0 with a 4-1 victory Thursday. He is 7-0 against them in the regular season and also beat them in Game 1 of the 2011 NL Division Series. “Sometimes you look at it as how this game is,” said Gallardo, who is 5-0 in six starts at Chase Field. “There are certain things like that. I wish I could explain, but I can‘t. Keeping the ball down and locating, that’s what helps.” The teams do not meet again this season.

CF Carlos Gomez extended his hitting streak to a career-long 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth inning Thursday while also extending his streak of getting on base via hit, walk or hit batsman to 32 games. “For me, I‘m not even thinking about that,” Gomez said. “The only matter for me is get on base, drive them in. When we win, I‘m happy.” Gomez is hitting .306 with five doubles, one home run and eight RBIs during the streak. With C Jonathan Lucroy given a day off Thursday, Gomez moved into the third spot in the lineup after hitting cleanup in his previous 23 games. He is hitting .341 with two homers and 15 RBIs out of the No. 4 spot.

RHP Marco Estrada will attempt to break a streak of 11 consecutive games allowing a home run when he faces Colorado on Friday, although it will not be an easy task in the opener of a three-game series at Chase Field. Estrada (5-4) has given up a major-league-high 23 home runs, already more than he had allowed in any of his three previous full seasons with the Brewers. Estrada has never given up a home run at Coors Field, although he has only pitched there once in relief. He has given up two homers to Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki. Arizona LHP Wade Miley is second in the majors with 17 homers allowed.

C Jonathan Lucroy was given the Thursday day game off after playing the previous three games of the Arizona series. He went 5-for-11 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs as the Brewers won two of the first three games. Lucroy is second in the NL with a .341 batting average and leads major league catchers with 89 hits, 25 doubles and a .942 OPS. “He’s an All-Star,” manager Ron Roenicke said. Lucroy is hitting .419 with six homers and 15 RBIs in his last 16 games.