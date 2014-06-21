SS Jean Segura hit solo homers in the second and third innings for his first career multi-homer game -- at any level. The homers were Segura’s first against the Rockies and gave him four homers for the season. The last Brewers shortstop with a multi-homer game was Yuniesky Betancourt on July 19, 2011, at Arizona.

3B Aramis Ramirez, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, had his first three-hit, three-RBI game of the season and the 41st such game of his career. Since 2000, that is tied for the ninth most such games in the majors. Alex Rodriguez and Miguel Cabrera are first with 57 each.

RF Ryan Braun played his 1,000th game Friday and became the 12th player to appear in 1,000 or more games with the Brewers. After going hitless in his first three at-bats, he doubled twice and singled on his final three at-bats and finished with two RBIs and two runs scored. Braun had gone 3-for-12 in the first four games of the Brewers’ current road trip

CF Carlos Gomez went 3-for-6 and extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 games. During the streak, Gomez is hitting .324 (22-for-68) with five doubles, one homer, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored. Gomez has reached base safely in 33 consecutive games, which is tied for the fifth longest on-base streak in franchise history. Ahead of him are Scott Podsednik (47 games), Fernando Vina (40), Paul Molitor (39, all in a hitting streak) and Ronnie Belliard (36) with Gomez tied with Prince Fielder (33).