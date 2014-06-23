RHP Kyle Lohse pitched five innings, matching his season low for the third time in his 16 starts this season. Lohse has made seven starts of at least seven innings. The Brewers are 12-4 in games started by Lohse, who is 6-1 with a 3.88 ERA (62 2/3 innings, 27 earned runs) in 10 road starts this season.

1B Lyle Overbay hit the Brewers’ first pinch-hit homer of the season in the ninth inning. It was his fourth career pinch-hit homer and first since July 8, 2013 at Kansas City while playing for the New York Yankees. The home run was also the 150th of Overbay’s career.

3B Aramis Ramirez homered in his second straight game, hitting a two-run shot in the second. It was the 43rd time he has homered in back-to-back games and second time this year, also doing it on May 10 and June 4 after a stint on the disabled list due to a left hamstring injury. The homer was the 16th of his career against the Rockies and his ninth at Coors Field. In 18 games since returning from the disabled list June 4, Ramirez is hitting .377 (26-for-69) with seven doubles, five homers, 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

CF Carlos Gomez extended his career-high hitting streak to 18 games with a bunt single in the second before finishing 1-for-5. During his streak, Gomez is hitting. 325 (25-for-77) with five doubles, one homer, nine RBIs and 14 runs scored. Gomez has also reached base safely in 35 consecutive games, the fifth-longest such streak in Brewers franchise history. He is one game behind Ronnie Belliard, who reached base safely in 36 consecutive games in 1999. Scott Podsednik set the franchise record, reaching base safely in 47 consecutive games in 2003.