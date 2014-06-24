FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 25, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Mike Fiers made third appearance of the season and worked a scoreless inning while allowing a hit and a walk against Washington. Fiers has not allowed a run since joining the Brewers on June 8.

RHP Matt Garza worked seven innings and struck out seven but gave up a three-run, third-inning home run to 1B Adam LaRoche in the Brewers’ 3-0 loss to Washington on Monday. In his last nine starts, Garza is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA.

RF Ryan Braun was in the Brewers’ lineup Monday despite tweaking his ankle Sunday at Colorado. Braun doubled but struck out twice against the Nationals, leaving him with .208 average (19-for-91) in June.

CF Carlos Gomez went 0-for-4 Monday against the Nationals, snapping his 18-game hitting streak. Gomez also reached base safely in each of his last 35 games, a stretch that also ended Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.