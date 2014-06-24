RHP Mike Fiers made third appearance of the season and worked a scoreless inning while allowing a hit and a walk against Washington. Fiers has not allowed a run since joining the Brewers on June 8.

RHP Matt Garza worked seven innings and struck out seven but gave up a three-run, third-inning home run to 1B Adam LaRoche in the Brewers’ 3-0 loss to Washington on Monday. In his last nine starts, Garza is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA.

RF Ryan Braun was in the Brewers’ lineup Monday despite tweaking his ankle Sunday at Colorado. Braun doubled but struck out twice against the Nationals, leaving him with .208 average (19-for-91) in June.

CF Carlos Gomez went 0-for-4 Monday against the Nationals, snapping his 18-game hitting streak. Gomez also reached base safely in each of his last 35 games, a stretch that also ended Monday.